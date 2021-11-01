A&W Canada selling fresh cups of coffee for $1 this month
Nov 1 2021, 4:42 pm
As the weather gets much cooler, A&W Canada is here to help keep you warm on even the coldest days for the entire month of November.
Until November 30, A&W will be serving up fresh brews of coffee for $1 plus tax, any size.
Dine-in or take it on the run, the fast-food chain will have this promotion available for anyone looking for a pick-me-up this month.
Want to jump on this offer? No coupon is necessary; just head to your nearest A&W before the month ends.