Back in February, Insomnia Cookies revealed its plans to expand into Canada.

It was exciting knowing the US-based brand, known for its warm cookies, baked goods, and ice cream that were all available late-night in-store and via delivery, would be coming here.

Well, it looks like that time has come.

The first Canadian store opening will be at York University in Toronto on Saturday, September 9.

To celebrate this grand opening, there will be a late-night party for everyone, with a DJ, free cookies, and swag.

“While our late-night in-store and delivery options have been the key to our success,” said Seth Berkowitz, the Founder and CEO of Insomnia, in a press release. “so has our innovation of flavours and creations — what we call, ‘cookievation.'”

There are 230+ existing locations across the States, and this is an exciting first step into an expansion across Canada and the UK.

In addition to international expansion, Insomnia is aiming to open “dozens” of new US stores to maintain its “explosive growth trajectory.”

Insomnia is widely known for its treats, such as warm cookies in flavours like Snickerdoodle, White Chocolate Macadamia, and Chocolate Covered Strawberry, to name a few.

The brand also offers hefty loaded brownies, decadent cookie cakes, and gluten-free and vegan options.

Address: 85 The Pond in The Quad at York University, Ontario

With files from Hanna McLean