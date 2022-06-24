Starbucks opens its second pickup-only location in Canada

Starbucks Canada has just opened its second pickup-only store in the country, and it’s located in Toronto’s Liberty Village community.

It’s been over two years since Starbucks opened its first pickup location in Toronto, at Commerce Court. Now, the 39 East Liberty location marks the second storefront of its nature across Canada.

According to the coffee chain, Starbucks Pickup is designed for customers on the go by allowing them to use their Mobile Order and Pay via the app.

For those familiar with the method, it works similarly: customers select the location and place their orders.

“When they arrive at the store, customers can track the status of their order on a digital screen in the store and then pick up their order directly from a Starbucks barista,” said a representative of the chain in an email to Daily Hive.

“The new store also provides partners (employees) with a reimagined workspace to connect directly with customers, craft beverages, and provide an experience our customers count on.”

And not to worry, this Starbucks Pickup spot will offer the same food and beverage menu found at any of its stores.

The new location is now open for orders.

Starbucks Pickup

Address: 39 East Liberty Street