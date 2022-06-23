This new Toronto ice cream shop serves the most colourful scoops around

Happy Sundae is the newest ice cream shop in Toronto’s King Street West community, offering soft serve in the brightest, most colourful cones around.

The new spot is located at 85 Portland Street, creating dessert masterpieces! They’re picture-perfect, you almost won’t want to eat them.

Its farm-to-table hard ice cream is made by Mapton’s Organic Dairy Farm while its soft-serve ice cream is made in-house fresh every day.

Happy Sundae also offers non-dairy and gluten-free options for those with food restrictions.

Customers have to option to choose from a cup or cone and layer their sundaes up with a bunch of toppings like fruits, cookie shavings, sprinkles and so much more.

But once you see the array of cone offerings, you’ll want to pick your favourite colour.

Flavours include matcha, lavender, red velvet, salted blue corn, and orange creamsicle.

The new shop has only been open for about a month but it has definitely gained quite a following on its social media handles for its bright dessert creations.

Happy Sundae

Address: 85 Portland Street

