A Halal food night market is coming to Toronto this weekend

More food markets? Yes, please! Toronto is getting a delicious halal night market this weekend and it’s free to attend.

The Halal Food Tour is making a stop on the corner of Front and Spadina this weekend, June 25 and 24 for two days of delicious eats and foodie fun.

Considering this stop is part of Canada’s first-ever all-Halal food tour, the night market didn’t hold back with its food vendors.

Attendees can expect to chow down on mouthwatering eats from names like Donia’s Donair, The North Corner, Gourmet Guyz, Toro Grill Canada and Daddy Browns, just to name a few.

If you happen to have any dietary preferences and/or restrictions, organizers ask that attendees speak to their vendors onsite so they can help with options. No pork or alcohol will be served at the event.

Toronto is the final stop of the eight-city tour, so if you’ve been meaning to check out the event, now is your chance.

Gear up for a weekend full of good eats and good vibes.

Halal Food Tour

When: June 25 and 26 from 2 pm til midnight and 2 pm to 11 pm, respectively.

Where: 400 Front Street