10 new and exciting food spots that have opened in Toronto
A bunch of new and tasty food spots have opened up in Toronto recently, from full-fledged restaurants to quick stops for takeout.
The great thing about a city like Toronto is that it’s very multicultural, which means we get to try and explore a ton of delicious and authentic cuisines from countries all over the world.
Here are a few restaurants that have recently opened that are worth checking out in Toronto:
Jollof King
African cuisine
Address: 673 Spadina Avenue
Bar Habana
Cuban-inspired eats
Address: 1030 Gerrard Street East
Aunty Ems Deli & Coffee
Plant-based deli goodies, pastries, coffee
Address: 1672 St. Clair Avenue West
Happy Sundae
Colourful soft serve with gluten-free and dairy-free products
Address: 85 Portland Street
Bar Coneja
Texmex canteen
Address: 461 King Street West
Tenny’s
Southern-inspired comfort food
Address: 1554 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-535-7777
Sue Fung’s Dim Sum Canteen
Seasonally inspired dim sum
Address: 356 College Street
Phone: 416-968-6668
Wok & Bowl
Asian fusion cuisine
Address: 3023 Bathurst Street
Phone: 416-435-5678
Tita’s Mexican Food
Mexican cuisine
Address: 2411 St. Clair Avenue West
Burger Delicious
Classic American burgers and fries
Address: 820 Church Street
Phone: 416-900-3555