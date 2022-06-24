10 new and exciting food spots that have opened in Toronto

A bunch of new and tasty food spots have opened up in Toronto recently, from full-fledged restaurants to quick stops for takeout.

The great thing about a city like Toronto is that it’s very multicultural, which means we get to try and explore a ton of delicious and authentic cuisines from countries all over the world.

Here are a few restaurants that have recently opened that are worth checking out in Toronto:

Jollof King

African cuisine

Address: 673 Spadina Avenue

Instagram

Bar Habana

Cuban-inspired eats

Address: 1030 Gerrard Street East

Website | Instagram

Aunty Ems Deli & Coffee

Plant-based deli goodies, pastries, coffee

Address: 1672 St. Clair Avenue West

Instagram

Happy Sundae

Colourful soft serve with gluten-free and dairy-free products

Address: 85 Portland Street

Website | Instagram

Bar Coneja

Texmex canteen

Address: 461 King Street West

Website | Instagram

Tenny’s

Southern-inspired comfort food

Address: 1554 Queen Street West

Phone: 416-535-7777

Website | Instagram

Sue Fung’s Dim Sum Canteen

Seasonally inspired dim sum

Address: 356 College Street

Phone: 416-968-6668

Website | Instagram

Wok & Bowl

Asian fusion cuisine

Address: 3023 Bathurst Street

Phone: 416-435-5678

Website | Instagram

Tita’s Mexican Food

Mexican cuisine

Address: 2411 St. Clair Avenue West

Website | Instagram

Burger Delicious

Classic American burgers and fries

Address: 820 Church Street

Phone: 416-900-3555

Website | Instagram