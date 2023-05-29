Starbucks offering buy-one-get-one 50% off across Canada this week
May 29 2023, 5:16 pm
We have some more sweet news for Canadians on this chipper Monday. Starbucks is bringing its buy-one-share-one promo back to locations across the country.
From May 31 to June 2 from 2 to 6 pm local time, folks can enjoy this buy-one-get-one 50% off deal.
- You might also like:
- A&W launches new frozen Root Beer lineup at select locations around the country
- Tim Hortons is adding a new sweet item to its nationwide menu
- Canadian restaurant now charging extra for paying with credit cards
Anyone who orders a handcrafted beverage size grande or larger can enjoy the promo.
If you haven’t already, this is a great excuse to try the brand’s new summer items like the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew or Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino.
Get this offer in-store or via the Starbucks app. Enjoy!