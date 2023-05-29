A&W launches new frozen Root Beer lineup at select Brew Bar locations

Nothing beats the summer heat quite like a frozen drink.

To celebrate the beginning of summer and keep Canadians cool, A&W is set to launch a brand new lineup of Frozen Root Beer bevvies, available only at the fast-food chain’s Brew Bar locations.

Available as of today, May 29, you’ll be able to grab the refreshing, icy drinks at the more than 520 A&W Brew Bars around the country.

The frozen drinks being rolled out include three new flavours: Frozen A&W Root Beer, A&W Root Beer Sweet Cream Shake, and A&W Root Beer Mocha Shake.

Featuring additions like cold brew coffee and sweet cream, which are then blended with the fast-food chain’s iconic Root Beer, these new takes on A&W’s frozen drink offerings are sure to cool you down on even the hottest of summer days.

A&W Brew Bar locations can be found in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and more. Check A&W’s website to find the closest one.