Starbucks debuts two new summer drinks in stores across Canada

Our favourite season is almost upon us. To help pump up the excitement about the start of summer, Starbucks has dropped not one but two new drinks.

Starting May 9, the brand’s fresh seasonal sips can be ordered in stores across Canada.

Choose from the Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino or the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew.

Both sips will be available alongside the company’s newest brewed coffee, Starbucks Green Apron Blend.

The new coffee will be available year-round in 1lb whole bean bags and for a limited time as a daily brewed hot coffee in stores.