After the success of Dream Donuts, Tim Hortons is adding a sweet new item to its menu — Dream Cookies. And they’ll be available in three delectable flavours.

The restaurant chain partnered with Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to announce the menu expansion on Monday.

Ramakrishnan, the star of Netflix’s hit series Never Have I Ever, grew up loving Tims’ cookies and will be featured in a commercial for Dream Cookies alongside her brother, Vishwaa.

Dream Cookies will be available at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada starting June 21. The flavour lineup will be unveiled in June as well.

If you’re wondering what they’ll be like, Tim Hortons describes Dream Cookies as “soft and chewy, packed with delectable ingredients, and baked fresh in-restaurant throughout the day.”

“I tweeted last year that I’d missed Tims while I was away from home, and that led to a super fun experience visiting the Tim Hortons Test Kitchen in Toronto with my brother and mom,” revealed Ramakrishnan.

“We all got to have a sneak peek of the Dream Cookies recipes that were still being developed. I was already obsessed with the cookies at Tims, but these Dream Cookies are just beyond.”

Will you be indulging in the elevated new cookie experience? 🍪