Starbucks is offering buy-one-get-one FREE drinks for eligible customers

Editor’s note: Please note this Starbucks deal has limited eligibility and is not a mass coupon.

The deals just keep coming, Canada! Starbucks is back with the same buy-one-get-one FREE deal we know and love, but this time, there’s very “limited eligibility” for it.

From now until September 20, patrons with a Starbucks Rewards account who were lucky enough to get the deal can order a handcrafted drink (size grande or larger) at a participating Starbucks location and enjoy a second handcrafted drink at zero cost.

Just head to the Starbucks app to get your one-time offer and be sure to hit the nearest cafe or drive-thru to grab your goods.

Hot, iced, and blended handcrafted drinks are eligible, and yes — even Pumpkin Spice Lattes, people!

Looking for another affordable foodie snag? Look no further, burger lovers.