Krispy Kreme Canada has a new pumpkin spice inspired menu this week

Sep 10 2021, 8:48 am
Pumpkin spice season is in full swing, and Krispy Kreme has come up with its own fall-inspired menu for a limited time only.

Run, don’t walk to your nearest Krispy Kreme because pumpkin spice donut creations are here until September 12.

Now is the time to try their Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed, Pumpkin Spice Original with cheesecake filling, and Pumpkin Spice cake.

Available at all participating Krispy Kreme restaurants across Canada.

Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice donuts

When: Until September 12
Where: Krispy Kreme Canada locations

