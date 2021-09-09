Dairy Queen is offering $1 cheeseburgers all of next week

If you’d prefer cheap burgers to affordable fast-food fried chicken, then you’re in luck. Dairy Queen has one serious steal of a deal for beefy handheld lovers coming up next week.

The American chain, known for its signature soft serve and ice cream treats like Blizzards and cakes, will be offering Canadian patrons $1 Single Cheeseburgers for a whopping six days in a row.

That’s right, from September 13 to September 18, folks can open up the DQ app and indulge in a $1 Cheeseburger for almost a week straight.

Dairy Queen burgers are made with 100% all-beef patties topped with cheddar cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mustard on a toasted bun.

This tasty deal is valid once a day from 11 am to 2 pm at participating Dairy Queen locations across Canada. You can also opt to grab your goods via takeout and drive-thru.

Looks like it’s the season for epic deals on grub. Enjoy foodies!