Little Caesars pretzel crust pizza is back, but only for a limited time (PHOTOS)

Little Caesars’ much-loved Pretzel Crust Pizza is back by popular demand, and you can order it starting today.

Customers and fans have been asking for its return, and the pizza chain has heard their demands.

A few days ago, the company teased the highly awaited pretzel crust’s return on Instagram.

“OMG. It better be the pretzel 🥨 crust pizza with cheese sauce,” one excited commenter wrote. “Been waiting yearsss for this to come back!!”

It has been a while — the last time you could order a Pretzel Crust Pizza was in 2018.

But if you’ve never had the chance to sample it, you’re in for a treat.

You can order the medium specialty pizza for $8.99 plus tax. It features a soft pretzel outer edge crust, topped with ooey gooey goodness — creamy cheddar cheese sauce and freshly shredded cheese.

According to a release from Little Caesars, this crust is finished with a blend of asiago and parmesan cheese, then sprinkled with pretzel salt.

If you want to upgrade your order, you can even opt for the stuffed crust version with traditional Little Caesars pizza sauce.

Pretzel lovers can also get it as an appetizer.

This year, the company is introducing a new 10-piece Pretzel Pull-A-Part Bread ($5.49 plus tax), which, according to its website, can be ordered with Little Caesars’ Cheezy Dip or Crazy Sauce.

“Celebrating the return of one of our most iconic menu items, we now proudly feature multiple ways to personalize your pretzel experience and a Little Caesars pizza party,” said Jessica Foust, director of global R&D at Little Caesars.

The Pretzel Crust Pizza and Pull-A-Part Bread are available for a limited time starting March 27. It’s available nationwide at participating locations. Check here for details.