Mary Brown’s launches new Grilled Chicken Sandwich across Canada

Mary Brown’s has something new for us, Canada.

The homegrown concept has released its new Grilled Chicken Sandwich at locations across the country.

This morsel is made from a seasoned grilled chicken breast filet topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and Mary Brown’s signature Sidekick Sauce.

All of that comes served on a premium brioche bun. This is the first-ever grilled sandwich for the brand.

On top of that launch, Mary Brown’s has shared that its Waffle Fries are returning for a limited time.

You can get those on their own or via a value-based offer with two pieces of Signature Chicken for $6.99 plus taxes.

There you have it. Be sure to check out these new offerings the next time you’re near a Mary Brown’s location.