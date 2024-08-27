"Jurassic Park" star spotted with local celebrity in Vancouver

Sam Neill, a film star perhaps best known for his work in Jurassic Park, is filming in Vancouver and was recently spotted and met by a local celebrity.

Aaron Chapman, an author and Vancouver historian, shared a photo of himself alongside Neill, who is currently filming a show called Untamed, which IMDb says is shot in Vancouver.

Based on Neill’s recent Instagram posts, it sounds like he’s been enjoying some live concerts here in Vancouver. Chapman recently welcomed him to the Commodore Ballroom.

A pleasure to welcome #SamNeil to the @commodorevcr who is in #Vancouver on a shoot, & apparently enjoying the city

Told him i’d been a fan since Reilly-Ace of Spies, but thought i was too young to remember that! @TwoPaddocks – i do have word on that show you were interested in. pic.twitter.com/TmLTadpKlH — Aaron Chapman (@TheAaronChapman) August 27, 2024

Neill, a citizen of both New Zealand and the UK, shared a post on Instagram saying he’s enjoyed live music from George Thorogood, Robert Plant, JD Mcpherson, and Alison Krauss, all of whom performed in Vancouver over the last week.

Chapman told Daily Hive that Neill is a big fan of Vancouver.

“He mentioned he’d been enjoying Vancouver and liked strolling around Granville and downtown. He thought it was very pleasant—which is kind of refreshing to hear considering all the Debbie Downers and people from the suburbs who dramatically and ridiculously go on Vancouver or Granville is a ‘war zone’ these days,” Chapman said.

Chapman had bumped into Neill at the Thorogood show.

Untamed, a show Neill is filming in Vancouver, makes perfect sense to be shot here. The IMDb synopsis says it follows a National Parks Service agent investigating grave matters. The show also features some other big names, including Eric Bana and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Neill’s most notable recent roles include The Portable Door, Thor: Love and Thunder and a role in the most recent Jurassic Park sequel, Jurassic World Dominion.

This comes just weeks after another star known for his work in the Fast & Furious series, Sung Kang, was spotted at a Vancouver restaurant.