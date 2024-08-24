NewsCanadaCuratedPop CultureCelebrities

Aug 24 2024, 5:16 pm
“So happy for them”: Congratulations pour in as Justin Bieber announces new baby
@justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber is officially a daddy – in the literal sense.

The iconic Canadian singer announced on Instagram yesterday evening that he and supermodel Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child together, a baby boy called Jack Blues Bieber.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year in May, and fans across the globe have been excitedly waiting for baby Bieber to be welcomed into the world.

The comment section on the singer’s Instagram post announcing the birth was flooded with congratulations in all languages.

“We already love you little Jack 🩵,” one user wrote. While another commenter echoed the same sentiments in Spanish, “TE AMO BEBE JACK BLUES 🩵🩵🩵.”

Congratulations also came pouring in on X, with people rushing to the social media site soon after the announcement to congratulate the pair.

Among the congratulations were fans thanking the celebrity parents for choosing a “normal” name.

Amid the congratulations and praises on their baby boy’s name, some people wrote what we were all thinking, “we must be really old now.”

You know time flies when we’ve gone from dancing our hearts out to his iconic Baby hit song to seeing him have his own baby.

Congratulations to the new parents!

