Justin Bieber is officially a daddy – in the literal sense.

The iconic Canadian singer announced on Instagram yesterday evening that he and supermodel Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child together, a baby boy called Jack Blues Bieber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year in May, and fans across the globe have been excitedly waiting for baby Bieber to be welcomed into the world.

The comment section on the singer’s Instagram post announcing the birth was flooded with congratulations in all languages.

“We already love you little Jack 🩵,” one user wrote. While another commenter echoed the same sentiments in Spanish, “TE AMO BEBE JACK BLUES 🩵🩵🩵.”

Congratulations also came pouring in on X, with people rushing to the social media site soon after the announcement to congratulate the pair.

Justin and Hailey are gonna be amazing parents 🥹 Congratulations to the Biebers! — ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) August 24, 2024

So happy for them 😭😭 — PRINCEOFPOPSTAN | parody (@PRlNCEOFPOPSTAN) August 24, 2024

So happy for them, there is nothing like becoming parents. It is truly special. — BRYDISNEY (@MONSTERBRYTON) August 24, 2024

Among the congratulations were fans thanking the celebrity parents for choosing a “normal” name.

Congrats to the couple! I also appreciate them picking a semi-normal name. — Ali (Taylor’s Version) (@folkred12) August 24, 2024

ngl “jack blues bieber” is such a cute name wait — cookie/kiki ♡ ༻⋆ ⛦⃝ (@queenofrotten) August 24, 2024

He’s the only celebrity giving normal name to their kid — CBG™ (@cardisgneration) August 24, 2024

Amid the congratulations and praises on their baby boy’s name, some people wrote what we were all thinking, “we must be really old now.”

aww, we must be really old now. it’s crazy to think they actually have a child. like wasn’t justin bieber like 13 yesterday? time really flies 😭 — steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) August 24, 2024

You know time flies when we’ve gone from dancing our hearts out to his iconic Baby hit song to seeing him have his own baby.

Congratulations to the new parents!