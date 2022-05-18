Pin this post: Staples Canada is hiring for more than 1,000 jobs nationwide

Good news, jobseekers — office supply retailer Staples Canada has announced that it is looking to fill more than 1,000 jobs across the country.

The company currently has 728 positions listed on its careers page, and more full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles will be coming up soon.

Of the vacancies available right now, 579 are in retail, 55 in fulfillment centres, 59 in the corporate department, 7 in contact centres, 14 in sales, 9 in print and tech production, and five in logistics.

The massive national hiring campaign is aimed at helping Canadians prepare for an “amazing” back-to-school season.

Applicants will be able to interview for jobs virtually or in person at different Staples Canada locations.

“Joining Staples comes with extensive benefits that are designed to support the physical, mental, and financial well-being of associates and help them bring their best selves to work,” Staples Canada told Daily Hive in an emailed statement.

It remains to be seen which province will be getting a boost in positions, but as of now, Ontario is taking the lead. There are 309 positions to fill, and it looks like there’s a lot of room to grow upwards in the company.

“Staples employees also have access to countless opportunities for cross-departmental training, face time with executives, and leadership development programs to support professional growth,” Staples Canada said.

Sounds like something you’re looking for? Skim through Staples Canada’s career page and keep an eye on it for more updates.