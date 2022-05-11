Vancouver hiring for 1,500 election jobs and some pay $315 for a single day

If you’re looking for a job this fall, Vancouver is hiring over 1,500 civic election workers to assist voters at booths on advanced voting days and election day.

The municipal election is coming up on October 15, when Vancouver will elect a mayor, 10 councillors, seven Park Board commissioners, and nine school trustees.

The 2022 Vancouver Election is coming up on October 15. If you’re considering running for #VanCityCouncil, @ParkBoard or @VSB39 this year, sign up to our newsletter to get the latest information on #Van2022: https://t.co/LAzChvyjJA#VancouverVotes pic.twitter.com/OQ6db6LVzF — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) February 12, 2022



Compensation starts at $315 on the day of the election, according to the listings online. It didn’t say how much that rate varies depending on which day workers are on shift.

The office is hiring Presiding Election Officials (PEO), Alternate Presiding Election Officials (APEO), Registration Clerks (RC), and Voting Coordinators (VC).

“The Election Office is looking for election officials who are personable and are committed to offering a non-partisan, positive experience to voters,” said Vancouver’s department of Civic Engagement and Communications in an email sent on May 11.

Applications for PEOs and APEOs close on June 17, while RCs have until July 17, and VCs have until July 29 to apply.

Training sessions will be provided, and applicants for the elections jobs don’t need to be Canadian citizens to get the gig.

However, they do need to be 16 or older, legally entitled to work in BC, and able to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19. To work as an election official, you’ll also need to wear a mask at all times while working and attend mandatory training sessions.

Working on election day is a mandatory part of the job, so you’ll want to be super sure you’re available before agreeing to take any position you’re offered.

Training happens in September, and advanced voting days stretch from October 1 to 13. There will be multiple training dates, and successful applicants can choose from morning, afternoon, or evening availability.

The average shift lasts from 7 am to 10 pm. And if you get an elections gig, you’ll be paid on October 28 by direct deposit or cheque.

To apply, visit the City of Vancouver’s website.