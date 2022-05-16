Strathcona County is hiring for so many jobs and some pay up to $115K

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig too? You’re in luck, Strathcona County is hiring for a ton of jobs, with one paying up to $106,000 per year.

Strathcona County, just west of Edmonton, is offering up some careers from full-time, temporary, and seasonal work.

Here are some jobs you can grab with the county that pays pretty dang well.

Services Operations Coordinator

Salary: $68,868 to $86,070

Who Should Apply: In this role, you would lead and coordinate services, and perform operations research, planning, marketing, delivery, evaluation, and communications, to ensure all areas are offered at the highest level. This includes quality service for guests, high-performing staff, contractors, equipment, and facility and park spaces.

Apply here

Supervisor, Financial Standards and Projects

Salary: $92,692 to $115,879

Who Should Apply: If you are good at providing expertise by developing and managing Financial and Strategic Services standards and providing strategic financial advice and complex analysis that contributes to evidence-based decision making. This career will have you oversee the coordination of grants for Strathcona County and work closely with departments, managers, and the Senior Leadership Team.

Apply here

IT Project Manager

Salary: $85,339 to $106,760

Who Should Apply: If you are proficient at managing time and multiple concurrent priorities effectively and efficiently; strong and well-developed planning, organizational, and leadership skills, this job is for you! In this role, you will actively participate in solving problems and decision-making exercises, have a strong business acumen; capacity to fully analyze departmental operations and objectives, understand the problems, and identify potential improvements.

Apply here

Supervisor, Business Operations

Salary: $92,692 to $115,879

Who Should Apply: The Supervisor, Business Operations is a leadership position in the Financial and Strategic Services department that is responsible for managing and overseeing the financial partnerships with operational departments. If you are superb at providing strategic financial advice and complex analysis and contributing to the planning and delivery of comprehensive financial services for Strathcona County, this should be a highlight out of the jobs out there for you.

Apply here

Crop Health Inspector

Salary: $28.04 to $29.20 per hour

Who Should Apply: If you are passionate about surveying, sampling, and inspecting agricultural crops for diseases and pests, this position is for you! This position will also assist in soil conservation inspections, as per the Alberta Soils Conservations Act. You’ll also communicate with farmers and landowners on proper management practices and biosecurity options to prevent the spread of diseases and pests.

Apply here