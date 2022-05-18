Amazon hiring for over 500 jobs in Vancouver and some pay over $100K

Amazon has been rapidly expanding their operations in Vancouver over the past few years, and, according to its jobs page, the company is looking for a lot of help.

The multinational technology company — known for its digital marketplace and video streaming services — is hiring for over 500 positions in Vancouver, with many of the jobs related to software development or software engineering.

Amazon is also looking for people persons as they’re currently recruiting positions in human resources.

If you’ve got the experience or education for it, some of these jobs pay a ton of money, and the majority are full-time permanent roles.

According to levels.fyi and other websites that analyze salaries from different organizations, the base salary for some of the positions related to software development — at Amazon specifically — is around USD$166,000.

In addition, the company is seeking some Vancouver talent for product management and business intelligence roles. Some positions are remote roles and won’t require the candidate to head into an office.

Amazon has been steadily growing in Vancouver over the past several years and will likely be hiring for even more jobs as it gears up for the grand opening of its downtown HQ, slated for sometime in 2023.

That building alone will be employing over 6,000 people.

Click here for the complete list of positions at Amazon.