"That's Vancouver": Snow forces the closure of Stanley Park

In a surprising development, snow has caused Stanley Park to close to the public.

According to an operational update from the Vancouver Park Board, Stanley Park was closed due to “hazardous snow and ice conditions.”

The tweet adds that conditions will continue to be monitored throughout the day and that there’s a chance that the park will be reopened “as it is deemed safe to do so.

“Please keep an eye on our channels for updates.”

📢 Please be advised that due to hazardous snow & ice conditions, Stanley Park is closed to the public at this time. Our crews will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day and we will reopen as soon as it is deemed safe to do so – keep an eye on our channels for updates pic.twitter.com/ZogsIJVSI1 — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) February 28, 2023

One of the main reasons the development is somewhat surprising is that although it snowed a lot on Tuesday, it snowed way less than in previous Vancouver snowfalls, which didn’t warrant the park being closed.

Some of the responses to the tweet haven’t been kind.

One person responded, “Why would snow close a park? You guys are an absolute joke.”

Another person quoted the tweet saying, “Surely some snow clearing has been done.”

In response to a separate tweet, someone wrote, “That’s Vancouver,” adding, “it’s just easier to shut it all down.”

If you were hoping to enjoy the view of freshly snow-dusted trees in Vancouver, you’d sadly have to do it at another park.