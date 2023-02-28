Snow causes TransLink to suspend several Metro Vancouver bus routes

If you’ve been waiting at a bus stop for longer than usual this morning, there’s a chance the bus won’t come at all, as TransLink has suspended multiple Metro Vancouver bus routes thanks to the snow.

The late February snowfall is causing traffic problems throughout the Lower Mainland.

As of 9:30 am on Tuesday, the following bus routes have been temporarily suspended due to road conditions:

#2 – Macdonald/Downtown

#3 – Downtown/Main-Marine Drive Station

#8 – Downtown/Fraser

#16 – 29th Avenue Station/Arbutus

#20 – Victoria/Downtown

#25 – Brentwood Station/UBC

#41 – Joyce Station/Crown

#49 – Metrotown Station/Dunbar Loop/UBC

#131 – Hastings/Kootenay Loop

#132 – Capitol Hill

While these routes have been temporarily suspended, there are also detours on others. There were also announcements for SkyTrain passengers this morning, warning them to expect delays due to weather conditions.

TransLink says that service on the bus routes that have been impacted will re-open once road conditions improve.

The snow hasn’t impacted Canada Line operations yet, as TransLink hasn’t posted any alerts.

To stay on top of the latest updates from TransLink, you can either head to the alerts page on the website or follow the updates on Twitter.

#RiderAlert 8 Downtown/Fraser is a temporarily suspended as of 8:50am due to road conditions. Service will resume when roads improve. ^MR — TransLink BC (@TransLink) February 28, 2023

Today’s snowfall even broke an 85-year record: