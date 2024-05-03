Cyclist gate on the Stanley Park seawall's bike pathway at Third Beach. (Vancouver Park Board)

Several barriers along the Stanley Park seawall’s bike pathway currently force cyclists to slow down to a crawl and walk their bikes through the cyclist dismount gates.

These cyclist dismount gates are located in areas where the bike pathway crosses through areas with higher pedestrian traffic.

However, Green Party commissioner Tom Digby is urging Vancouver Park Board staff to remove these cyclist dismount gates, and instead create alternative measures such as signage and pavement markings that can “effectively communicate guidelines for safe cycling behaviour.”

Digby specifically wants the seawall pathway’s cyclist dismount gates at Third Beach and Lumberman’s Arch removed immediately.

The cyclist dismount gate at Third Beach is located just before where the seawall pathway intersects with the grand staircase leading up to Third Beach’s concession stand, public washroom, and parking lot, while the gate at Lumberman’s Arch is just before the pedestrian underpass beneath Stanley Park Drive, next to the spray park and Lumberman’s Arch concession stand and public washroom.

Digby did not include the cyclist dismount gate at the First Narrows under the Lions Gate Bridge, where the separate cyclist and pedestrian pathways merge into one narrow pathway for a short segment of the seawall.

In a member motion, Digby wrote, “The current cyclist barriers along the Seawall pose accessibility concerns and inhibit the smooth flow of pedestrian and cyclist traffic.”

The motion directs Park Board staff to consult with cyclists and the wider community to “ensure that the new [alternative] measures effectively balance the needs of all Seawall users,” and report back on the effectiveness of the measures six months after implementation, including any necessary refinements to address safety and usability.

Currently, during fair weather days when there are more cyclists and pedestrians, cyclists can sometimes experience congestion by passing through the various cyclist dismount gates on foot.

Park Board commissioners will consider Digby’s motion early next week.

Tedious attempt to contrive a connection between closing Park Lane bike lane and having to get off your bike. It’s at Third Beach, where cyclists have to dismount for a few feet so as not to run into pedestrians. Pearl clutching much? https://t.co/V4stDSaehh — Dave 🫤🤔😬 (@VanPoliMorphus) July 4, 2023

I want improved bike infrastructure too, but this is misleading AF: pic.twitter.com/3GlWP0N0Bh — @nikpin.ski @🟦 (@pinskinator) July 3, 2023