City of Vancouver takes big step towards launching public e-scooter share

Vancouver City Council has approved bylaw amendments as a big step towards enabling the launch of a public e-scooter share system.

On Tuesday evening, the bylaws were amended to enable the operation of an e-scooter share system within the City of Vancouver’s jurisdiction and to expand where e-scooters can legally be used. Starting on April 9, e-scooters will be allowed on all city streets with a posted speed limit of 50 km/hr or less and on the City-controlled portions of the seawall.

It is noted that the sections of the seawall under the separate jurisdiction of the Vancouver Park Board require separate legislation to enable the use of e-scooters and e-bikes. The City notes that it is working with the Park Board to consider such legislation.

This latest move adds to the existing allowances first implemented by the City in Summer 2021, which enable the use of private e-scooters on local streets and bike lanes.

Additionally, the City will extend its participation in the provincial government’s e-scooter pilot program through April 2028.

This paves the way for the actual launch of an e-scooter share program, which is now, at the very least, still months away.

The municipal government’s next big step is to choose a private operator for the launch of an e-scooter share service, similar to the existing Mobi bike share service. In late 2023, the City launched its Request For Proposals (RFP) process seeking a company to design, implement, own, operate, and maintain the e-scooter share system.

“We’re excited to support the upcoming Shared E-Scooter System, and e-scooters in general, because they offer residents a sustainable and accessible option to move around and explore our city,” said Mayor Ken Sim in a statement. “The amendments approved by Council help pave the way for this innovative system, further reinforcing our commitment to micro-mobility in Vancouver.”

Last year’s RFP stated the City has an aim to select an operator and potentially launch the service in the second quarter of 2024. However, the City states in the latest update that it is still undertaking an extensive evaluation process of the submitted bids and will present an update to City Council on their selected operator in “spring/summer.”

The successful operator will enter an initial five-year contract with the City, with options to extend for three additional five-year terms at the City’s discretion. The service will be revenue-neutral or revenue-generating for the City.

E-scooter share systems are mostly known to be dockless, but the City is requiring the operator to install docking stations — similar to the Mobi bike share stations — to address the issues of safety, clutter, and tripping hazards of dockless e-scooter share services. If a docking station requires taking over the space of curbside metered parking, the company will reimburse the City for all lost metered revenue.

According to the RFP, similar to how Mobi bike share first launched in 2016, the e-scooter share service will gradually roll out its fleet and docking stations, beginning with a smaller geographical area covering the city centre.

Within Metro Vancouver, Lime and Neuron operate competing e-scooter and e-bike services in Coquitlam. Lime exclusively operates an e-scooter share service in Richmond. On the North Shore, Lime only operates an e-bike share service.

Both companies currently only operate dockless stations for their services in the region. Lime, one of the world’s largest micro-mobility firms, specializes in dockless fleets.

Mobi’s parent company CycleHop is best known for its bikeshare services, but it also has e-scooter share operations in some other markets.

During his visit to Vancouver in Fall 2023, Lime CEO Wayne Ting told Daily Hive Urbanized his company has immense interest in adding Vancouver to its growing Canadian market.

The City of Vancouver is pursuing an e-scooter share service following the previous makeup of City Council’s approval of a member motion by city councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung calling for the implementation of such a system.