The City of Burnaby is planning to build a new and improved cross-city, west-east cycling route that begins at its western border with Vancouver and ends near the eastern end of Burnaby Lake.

In the process, this project will also improve cycling connections for Simon Fraser University’s (SFU) Burnaby Mountain campus.

The first phase of planning for the “Vancouver-SFU Cycling Connection” was completed in Fall 2023, when City staff performed data collection such as vehicle and cycling volumes, traffic speed, and curbside vehicle parking utilization.

And now, City staff are seeking public input on the proposed design changes along the approximate 12-km-long corridor to turn it into an all ages and abilities (AAA) standard cycling route.

The westernmost end of the bike route improvements will begin at where Adanac Street meets Boundary Road in Vancouver. The City of Vancouver is also looking to make road design changes in the area to improve Adanac Street’s designation as a cycling route.

The easternmost end of the Vancouver-SFU Cycling Connection is at the intersection of Gaglardi Way and Lougheed Highway, which is a short walk or bike ride to SkyTrain Production Way-University Station along the pedestrian and bike lanes on the north side of Lougheed Highway.

This is the proposed design currently up for public consultation:

Frances-Union Bikeway upgrades

Within Burnaby, there will be major improvements to the existing Frances-Union Bikeway, including sidewalk improvements and widenings, speed bumps, traffic diverters, new segments of protected bike lanes, and intersection changes.

Burnaby Mountain Parkway design changes

Along the Burnaby Mountain Parkway near SFU, the roadway’s median will be reconfigured for wider protected bike lanes, an existing multi-use pathway along the roadway will be repurposed as a sidewalk and downhill bike lane, and a new protected bike lane will created for the uphill direction.

The major intersection of Burnaby Mountain Parkway and Gaglardi Way would also be redesigned to accommodate new crossings for pedestrians and cyclists.

Gaglardi Way design changes

And along Gaglardi Way, existing painted bike lanes on the sides of the road will be replaced with new protected bike lanes in each direction, with the downhill protected bike lane accomplished by eliminating one of the two downhill vehicle travel lanes. Existing vehicle parking spaces on the shoulder lane of Gaglardi Way would be also be replaced by a multi-use pathway.

At the two intersections near the base of Burnaby Mountain where Gaglardi Way meets Broadway, several existing turning channel lanes for vehicles will be eliminated to create new bike lane crossings.

An online survey on the preliminary design concept is open until February 25, 2024.

A preliminary concept design will be finalized in Spring 2024, and a detailed design will be created in Summer/Fall 2024. Construction is expected to take place in 2025 and 2026.

The municipal government has set aside about $4 million for the road design changes, which leverages the $5.7 million it received last year from the federal government’s Active Transportation Fund specifically for this project.

Burnaby-North Seymour MP Terry Beech previously said the federal funding will “help communities in Burnaby and across BC build resilient neighbourhoods where residents can safely go to work, where students can go to school, and where parents can pick up groceries for their families.”