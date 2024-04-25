A public bike share system serving some of Surrey’s most central and densest areas is officially launching this weekend.

The City of Surrey has selected Bird Canada as its exclusive supplier and operator for its bike share system, which will begin service on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The company will gradually introduce a fleet of 300 electric bikes (e-bikes) within an initial service area spanning much of Surrey City Centre and the Guildford neighbourhood. This area is framed by 132 Street to the west, 108 Avenue to the north, 148 Street and 154 Street to the east, and 92 Avenue and 100 Avenue to the south.

This launch date coincides with Bird’s safety event at the Part for the Planet festival, taking place at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm. Residents visiting Bird’s booth will receive a free helmet.

“We are honoured to have been selected by the City of Surrey. Bird Canada is excited to provide a sustainable solution to enhance transportation options and promote environmental stewardship in Surrey,” said Stewart Lyons, CEO of Bird Canada.

The municipal government selected Bird on a pilot project over two years within North Surrey only.

Bird’s bike share system uses dockless stations. Riders start and end their trips at designated parking areas identified on the smartphone app through geofencing. After completing their trip, riders are required to photograph their e-bike to ensure proper placement in the designated parking area. E-bikes are permitted on certain paths and lanes but restricted from sidewalks and controlled-access highways.

According to the Miami-based company, it is now Canada’s largest and most popular micromobility operator, with over five million rides taken nationwide. In 2023, it underwent a major expansion in Greater Toronto, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.