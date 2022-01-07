Multiple BC Ferries sailings cancelled due to high winds

BC Ferries has announced several cancellations on major routes due to high winds.

Several sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay in Victoria have been cancelled.

⚠️ #TravelAdvisory ⚠️

There are cancellations on the following routes today due to strong winds: Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

Tsawwassen – Duke Pt.

Horseshoe Bay – Dep. Bay

Powell River – Little River

Westview – Blubber Bay Check the status of all routes: https://t.co/q47FuYkcmg pic.twitter.com/35w7SqchNE — BC Ferries | Reconnecting BC (@BCFerries) January 7, 2022

Other cancellations may be announced as the day progresses.

The following routes and times have been cancelled:

Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay:

9:00 am

11:00 am

2:00 pm

Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen:

9:00 am

11:00 am

12:00 pm

Tsawwassen-Duke Point:

10:15 am

12:45 pm

Duke Point-Tsawwassen:

12:45 am

12:45 pm

Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay:

10:40 am

1:00 pm

Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay:

10:40 am

1:00 pm

Powell River-Comox:

9:55 am

11:50 am

Powell River-Texada Island:

8:35 am

9:20 am

10:20 am

11:25 am

12:15 pm

High winds have also left many British Columbians without power.

Follow @BCFerries on Twitter or check the service alerts page on the BC Ferries website for the latest information.