Multiple BC Ferries sailings cancelled due to high winds

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jan 7 2022, 7:06 pm
BC Ferries has announced several cancellations on major routes due to high winds.

Several sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay in Victoria have been cancelled.

Other cancellations may be announced as the day progresses.

The following routes and times have been cancelled:

Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay:

  • 9:00 am
  • 11:00 am
  • 2:00 pm

Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen:

  • 9:00 am
  • 11:00 am
  • 12:00 pm

Tsawwassen-Duke Point:

  • 10:15 am
  • 12:45 pm

Duke Point-Tsawwassen:

  • 12:45 am
  • 12:45 pm

Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay:

  • 10:40 am
  • 1:00 pm

Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay:

  • 10:40 am
  • 1:00 pm

Powell River-Comox:

  • 9:55 am
  • 11:50 am

Powell River-Texada Island:

  • 8:35 am
  • 9:20 am
  • 10:20 am
  • 11:25 am
  • 12:15 pm

High winds have also left many British Columbians without power.

Follow @BCFerries on Twitter or check the service alerts page on the BC Ferries website for the latest information.

