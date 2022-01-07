Vancouver's West End hit with power outage amid high winds

Several businesses in downtown Vancouver were temporarily closed Friday because of a power outage caused by high winds.

More than 20,000 customers around the Lower Mainland were without power Friday after a freezing rain storm swept across the region, according to BC Hydro. Nearly 2,500 customers in the West End went dark after the wind downed a power line.

Shops in the Denman Place Mall, Tim Hortons, 7-Eleven, and more posted handwritten notes on their windows saying they’d reopen whenever the power comes back on.

At nearby English Bay, the powerful winds brought huge waves crashing onto the beach.

Big winds and big waves at English Bay today pic.twitter.com/ufR9oIB7Uz — Megan Devlin (@MegDevlinn) January 7, 2022

Several parks staff were on site in their trucks, cautioning people on the beach from getting too close to the water.

The Park Board also closed Stanley Park completely as well as a section of the seawall near Sunset Beach that had flooded.

For everyone’s safety, and due to high winds, staff are closing Stanley Park. Reminder, the Seawall also remains closed due to the King Tide. @CityofVancouver https://t.co/nqYPlW6p6B — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) January 7, 2022

A king tide came to Vancouver Friday morning and caused widespread flooding at seawalls, parks, and beaches.

We just got this footage from Ambleside Park. Looks like the area is completely flooded. I feel bad for whoever’s cars those are 😳 pic.twitter.com/cZUGU6GEsw — Megan Devlin (@MegDevlinn) January 7, 2022

Metro Vancouver was under a wind warning from Environment Canada Friday, with the weather agency forecasting 50 kilometre per hour winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour.