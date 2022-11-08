The miniature train in Stanley Park did not open this past Halloween season for its traditional Ghost Train operations, and last week it was announced that the annual Bright Nights charity initiative would be without its popular Christmas train rides, too.

In a September 2022 press release explaining the Ghost Train cancellation, the Vancouver Park Board stated the problems relate to “mechanical issues affecting the antique engines and passenger cars,” and that the trains did not pass a recent safety inspection by Technical Safety BC.

The Park Board further stated at the time that the trains are more than six decades old, and “require unique and hard-to-access parts, in addition to highly specialized service and maintenance.”

Last week, the Park Board did not elaborate further in its press release on Bright Nights but simply said there were ongoing “technical challenges” with the train.

In response to an inquiry from Daily Hive Urbanized yesterday, Technical Safety BC stated they are unable to release the full report on the Stanley Park miniature train’s issues due to freedom of information legislation, but suggested the issues go beyond the state of good repair of the mechanical train.

In providing further background on the “main safety concerns,” Technical Safety BC listed “corrosion and damage to both track lines and railcars,” and “overgrown vegetation disrupting sightlines and decaying infrastructure.” This is in addition to the requirement of a full condition report from an independent contractor certified to inspect this type of train.

“Unfortunately, the Train cannot be reopened for the annual Bright Nights Christmas Train event as the train operator needs to make additional updates before another safety inspection can occur,” reads the statement from the province’s equipment safety regulator.

“We understand that the Bright Nights Christmas Train event is a tradition that many families in the Lower Mainland look forward to, and we will share more information when we are able to.”

In response to Technical BC Safety’s concerns with vegetation and track work, the Park Board told Daily Hive Urbanized today such work is routinely scheduled multiple times a year, typically before major events like the Ghost and Christmas train operating seasons, and was scheduled for this past September, after the inspection.

“In past reports, the Technical Safety BC inspector has noted the need for this type of maintenance work, but it has never led to a failure nor is it what prompted the shutdown this year,” reads an emailed statement from the Park Board.

The Park Board claims that, based on their understanding with the safety officer who conducted the inspection, the shutdown order is mainly related to the operating condition of the trains, specifically the safety critical components of the “running gear,” which is part of the undercarriage of the train.

At this point, the Park Board is still working to secure an independent contractor to fulfill Technical Safety BC’s requirement to provide a condition report and remediation plan.

The annual month-long Bright Nights tradition at Stanley Park is organized by volunteers, and it is the largest fundraiser benefiting the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

The Burn Fund raises up to $500,000 each year through Bright Nights, but donations have been significantly lower in recent years — due to the 2020 pandemic cancellation, and then the health capacity safety restrictions of 2021.

In 2021, the Bright Nights operating season was cut three days short, after the actions of thieves who killed the power supply that illuminates millions of festive Christmas lights in the park forest.

The miniature train route inside Stanley Park spans a length of 2 km through the forest and takes 15 minutes to complete a loop.