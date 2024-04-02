Stanley Park cherry blossom fan shamed for traffic faux pas

A photographer who decided to stop at Stanley Park to take some cherry blossom photos got caught on camera and lightly shamed.

Drive BC, an account on X that reports on BC traffic issues, captured the lone photographer committing the traffic faux pas next to Vancouver’s premier park.

A picture Drive BC shared shows the photographer’s vehicle pulled into and stopped in the bus merge lane.

“A bus merge lane is not an appropriate nor safe place to stop and get out,” Drive BC stated on X.

🌸Cherry Blossoms are currently in bloom, as shown in the image below taken through #StanleyPark. ℹ️ Please be mindful of where you are if stopping to take photos. 📸 ❌A bus merge lane is not an appropriate nor safe place to stop and get out. ℹ️ Relevant article:… pic.twitter.com/aOmfBkGAxW — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 2, 2024

The BC traffic alert account also warned drivers to “Please be mindful of where you are if stopping to take photos.”

Drive BC shared an article in the tweet that warns drivers not to stop for “bear jams.”

“Stopped vehicles fully or partially blocking travel lanes, along with people crossing the road and milling around the roadside, pose serious hazards, especially on sections of highway with narrow shoulders and limited sightlines. Bear jams make it difficult for drivers to safely pass through the area without conflicting with opposing traffic and people wandering around the road.”