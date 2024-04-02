Some Stanley Park trails are off limits as coyotes den with new-born pups

The Vancouver Park Board and Recreation is warning that coyotes are expected to become more aggressive because they are protecting their newborn pups, so some trails in Stanley Park are closing.

After breeding in January, new litters of coyotes are being born. During this period, the park board said coyotes become more active, establishing their dens, guarding their territories, and gathering extra food for their pups.

“Coyotes usually appear at dawn and dusk, but currently they are more visible during the day as they become more assertive to protect their young,” the City said. “This could look like guiding humans and pets away from their dens and adopting a more defensive stance when feeling threatened.”

At this time of year, coyotes across Vancouver are settling into dens to raise their young. To support coexistence, please:

✔️ Give them plenty of space

✔️ Keep dogs close and on leash

✔️ Respect trail closures

Because coyotes usually choose secluded and forested spots for their dens to nurture their young in the city, access to certain busy trails may be temporarily restricted (including ones in Stanley Park) “to minimize disturbing the animals,” the City said.

Since coyote sightings are expected to increase this time of year, the Park Board is reminding people how to support peaceful coexistence with all of Vancouver’s wildlife.

Here are some tips from the City:

Never intentionally leave food on the ground or offer food to wildlife. Food attractants are the main reason coyotes become habituated to humans and hugely increase the chances of conflict.

Respect trail closures to ensure denning coyote families are not disturbed.

Keep pets on leash at all times, except in designated off-leash dog areas.

Dispose of waste in bins provided.

Give wildlife space. If you see a coyote, slowly back away. If the animal approaches, act aggressively by standing tall and yelling. Most importantly, do not turn your back or run. Coyotes have a natural instinct to chase and will pursue.

Anyone caught feeding wildlife, like coyotes, birds, rodents, squirrels, and raccoons, could face a $500 fine.

Coyote behaviour like “casually moving through their habitat; yipping/barking; leaving the area when humans or pets are spotted; or escorting a pet or person out of their territory by following at a distance” can be reported to the Stanley Park Ecology Society (SPES) online or by calling 604-257-6908, ext. 104.

If a coyote is being fed, injured, showing aggressive behaviour, or coming into physical contact with pets or people, it should be reported immediately to the Provincial Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.