Stan Smyl leaving hockey operations role with Canucks

Stan Smyl isn’t leaving the Vancouver Canucks, but he’s taking on a much-reduced role in the organization.

Promoted to vice president of hockey operations less than two years ago, Smyl has decided to “transition from his day-to-day duties,” the Canucks announced today.

The 65-year-old will remain on as a community and business ambassador. It is a step back following a remarkable 45-year run as a player, coach, senior manager, and leader with the Canucks hockey operations department. He is the longest-serving player or employee in franchise history.

“When I moved to Vancouver in 1978, I could not have imagined the positive journey it would become over the next 40-plus years,” Smyl said in a press release. “This team and community have meant everything to me and my family. We are truly grateful for all of the relationships and experiences we have shared together.”

With 673 career points, Smyl ranks fifth on the Canucks’ all-time scoring list and was the first player in franchise history to have his number retired. He became an assistant coach with the Canucks following retirement in 1991 and began coaching their minor-league affiliate in 1999 before moving into the team’s front office in 2004.

“Stan is a role model for every hockey player past and present,” said Canucks president of business operations Michael Doyle. “He has committed his life to his team and his community, and we are fortunate that he will remain an ambassador for the organization going forward.”

Smyl was briefly the interim general manager of the team, with owner Francesco Aquilini appointing him after firing Jim Benning on December 5, 2021. Steamer won over a whole new generation of fans at that time when he showed his passion for the team.

“I have been a Canuck for 40 years. This is my team. My only team,” Smyl told reporters at the time.

“I will always do what’s best for this organization. I will always step up when asked to help… There is pride in wearing this Canuck jersey. There is also a huge responsibility that comes with pulling on that jersey.”