Canucks promote Smyl and confirm Sedins front office roles

Stan Smyl has his third job title in 10 days.

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that Smyl has been promoted to the role of vice president of hockey operations. New Canucks president of hockey operations and interim general manager Jim Rutherford also confirmed that Henrik and Daniel Sedin will remain in their roles as special advisors to the general manager, while Ryan Johnson keeps his role as senior director of player development and GM of the Abbotsford Canucks.

“Stan has been a foundational piece of this team for decades, and we are pleased that he will be taking on this role,” said Rutherford. “In addition, Henrik, Daniel, and Ryan are key parts of our leadership team. We still have some additional roles to fill, but confirming these positions today is a big step for us.”

The move to promote Smyl comes after an eventful week for the 62-year-old Canucks legend, who united fans when he spoke passionately when he was introduced as interim general manager on December 6.

But just three days later, Smyl was demoted, with the hiring of Jim Rutherford as president of hockey operations and interim GM. It seemed like the Canucks didn’t know what to call Smyl, who was quoted in a media release after the dismissals of Chris Gear and Jonathan Wall without a job title.

Smyl was a “senior advisor” prior to Jim Benning getting fired.

The Canucks say that Smyl will work closely with Rutherford on all hockey operations matters, which includes personnel decisions and internal operations.

Smyl has worked in the Canucks organization in various roles since he retired from his playing career in 1991. He was an assistant coach of the Canucks from 1991 to 1999, before becoming the head coach of their AHL affiliate from 1999 to 2004. He has worked in the team’s front office since 2004.

The Canucks hired former Pittsburgh Penguins executive Derek Clancey as assistant general manager on Wednesday, and Rutherford is reportedly looking to hire two more assistant GMs.