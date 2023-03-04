Four overnight stabbings strain first-responders in Vancouver

It was a rough night on Friday as crews were strained to respond to four stabbing incidents over a 10-hour span in Vancouver.

Four people were stabbed – and one incident was fatal – according to a release from the Vancouver Police Department.

Const. Tania Visintin said in a release that these were “all very serious incidents that strained the capacity of our front-line first responders.”

Two stabbings occurred in the Downtown Eastside, one was in the West End, and one happened in Killarney near Boundary Road. The four cases do not appear to be connected and are all under investigation, according to police.

“With assistance from our Forensic Identification Unit and Major Crime Section, we are continuing to collect evidence that will hopefully lead us to solve each of these crimes,” Visintin said.

Boundary Road stabbing

According to police, officers responded to a home near Boundary Road and East 45th Avenue at around 10 pm on Friday, March 3, following 911 reports that a man had been stabbed.

Per VPD, 22-year-old Caleb Morin was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The case is now the city’s fifth homicide of 2023.

Downtown Eastside stabbings

Just moments later, according to the police, officers in the Downtown Eastside responded after a 44-year-old man arrived at the hospital with serious stab wounds.

While this investigation is in its early stages and no suspect has been identified, investigators believe the incident occurred between Gore Street and Dunlevy Avenue.

Later, at around 6:30 am, staff at a shelter close to Hastings and Carral called VPD to report a stabbing. A man in his forties had been stabbed and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was still on the scene and was arrested by responding officers.

West End stabbing

Between the two DTES incidents, at around 1:30 am on Saturday, officers working downtown responded to a 911 call about an assault south of Davie Village close to Harwood and Burrard.

Officers found a 36-year-old man suffering multiple stab wounds and have not identified a suspect.