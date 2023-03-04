A 22-year-old is dead after being stabbed near Boundary Road

After a young man died of his injuries, police in Vancouver are investigating what happened.

On Saturday, March 4, the Vancouver Police Department said in a release that they were investigating a homicide in Killarney.

According to police, officers responded to a home near Boundary Road and East 45th Avenue at around 10 pm on Friday, March 3, following 911 reports that a man had been stabbed.

Per VPD, 22-year-old Caleb Morin was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

#VPDNews: #VPD is investigating a homicide at a home near Boundary and E. 45th Ave. last night around 10:00 p.m. Caleb Morin, 22, was taken to hospital where he died of his injures. Please call 604-717-2500 with any info. https://t.co/YLaA6w1z0A pic.twitter.com/bGsExzZBIK — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) March 4, 2023

Police are being tight-lipped about the details, telling Daily Hive that “there are certain parts of the investigation we can’t speak to right now as we don’t want to jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.”

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to reach VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.