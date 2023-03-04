Fire fighters put out blaze at Metro Vancouver facility (PHOTOS)

A fire in Richmond on Saturday churned out black smoke, but fire crews were able to contain the blaze.

According to Fire Cheif Jim Wishlove from Richmond Fire Rescue Department, crews were called to a report of smoke at an alternate fuel facility on the 7600 block of No. 9 Road at around noon on Saturday.

Crews were able to arrive in minutes and found recycling materials and products were on fire. They began firefighting with water and got it under control quickly.

While much of the smoke has dissipated thanks to the weather, it looked thick and black. The wind was pushing it around, making the fire look quite enormous.

Photos of the smoke were shared on social media:

Luckily, fire crews were able to knock down the fire, and as of around 2 pm, they were tearing apart the pile, trying to find the cause of the fire and uncover any potential hot spots.

There were no reports of any injuries to workers or occupants at the site.