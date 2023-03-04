NewsWeather

Coquihalla Highway closed until Saturday over "extreme" snow

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Mar 4 2023, 12:48 am
Coquihalla Highway closed until Saturday over "extreme" snow
Coquihalla Highway looking south near Zopkios Brake Check (DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway will remain closed between Hope and Merritt this weekend at least until Saturday afternoon due to “extreme weather conditions.”

BC’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said more than 70 centimetres of snow fell on the mountainous highway in the last 48 hours, and more is expected Friday night.

Crews need to clear the road and do avalanche control before cars will be allowed back on.


Highway 1 and Highway 3 remain open as alternates, but drives on both routes should expect delays and wintry conditions.

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.