Coquihalla Highway closed until Saturday over "extreme" snow

The Coquihalla Highway will remain closed between Hope and Merritt this weekend at least until Saturday afternoon due to “extreme weather conditions.”

BC’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said more than 70 centimetres of snow fell on the mountainous highway in the last 48 hours, and more is expected Friday night.

Crews need to clear the road and do avalanche control before cars will be allowed back on.

⛔UPDATE – #BCHwy5 CLOSED in both directions between #HopeBC and #Merritt extreme avalanche conditions. Avalanche control for Sat morning. Next update 1pm Sat March 4. #Coquihalla ℹ️For more info: https://t.co/ULRwQb2hi6 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 4, 2023



Highway 1 and Highway 3 remain open as alternates, but drives on both routes should expect delays and wintry conditions.