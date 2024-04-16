Tragic stabbing in Vancouver neighbourhood leads to murder charge

A man from Burnaby has been charged with a count of second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in a residential South Vancouver neighbourhood.

After a resident found a 49-year-old woman’s body in the early morning of April 3, the Vancouver Police Department has been investigating her death.

Police said that at the time, there were reports of screams, and the person lying on Rosemont Drive, just north of Fraserview Golf Course, was later identified as Gertrude Cheong.

Earlier this month, detectives said they believed the incident was targeted, and on Tuesday, police confirmed they arrested a 29-year-old man who knew the victim.

The suspect from Burnaby was arrested on April 4 by VPD’s Major Crime Section. On Monday, police confirmed the BC Prosecution Service approved one count of second-degree murder against Eric Lau.

Anyone with information about the case can call VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.