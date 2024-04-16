Police investigating video of panicked SkyTrain riders amid assault claims

Riders can be seen rushing off-board a SkyTrain in Vancouver in a video which has caught the eye of police, who are now investigating reports of an assault.

A video posted to TikTok, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, shows people on board a train headed towards the Waterfront Station hastily moving out of their seats as a man on board yells.

The man in a grey sweater can be heard calling people “f***ing freak” and “f***ing weirdo” before shouting, “Get the f*** away.”

The TikTok user who uploaded the video claims the man in grey physically assaulted a girl on board before they could record. A man on board allegedly got involved after, the TikTok user said. They also added that passengers pressed the emergency button.

Daily Hive has chosen not to show the video as it does not depict an alleged assault but the apparent aftermath.

Transit Police told Daily Hive it received a report on April 8 around 12:45 pm of two men allegedly pushing each other on board a SkyTrain car at Main Street-Science World Station.

Police said that when officers arrived at the station, both men allegedly involved in an altercation on-board the train had left the scene, according to police.

On social media, people made comments critical of first responders, asking, “Where the heck is sky train police officers?”

In response, Transit Police said it serves an area of over 1800 km2, which includes 148 km of rail, 63 stations, about 2000 buses, 245 bus routes, and one passenger ferry route.

“Therefore, officers are deployed based on where crime statistics, intelligence reports and reports from the public tell us they are most needed. Our service area is divided into six Community Service Areas, or zones,” it said.

On April 9, the video was shared online, and police said they reached out to the person who posted comments referring to an assault not shown in the video.

“Our investigation is ongoing,” police added.

Police are encouraging passengers in similar situations to call Transit Police directly by calling its dispatch at 604.515.8300 or texting them at 87.77.77, putting them into immediate contact with police.

“Both the red intercom button inside the train, along with the silent alarm strip on the window, are monitored by the SkyTrain control centre for the relevant SkyTrain line,” police said.

In an emergency, people can also call 911.