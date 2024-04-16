Charges laid in brazen Vancouver shooting that left innocent bystander hurt

Vancouver police say a man has been charged in connection to a shooting investigation near Victory Square that left an innocent bystander with serious injuries.

Police say the victim, a 46-year-old man, is not believed to have been the target of the violence that occurred more than two weeks ago. They have not released information on the man’s identity and did not clarify the extent of the injuries, only that the man was sent to hospital and is now recovering.

The shooting happened following a fight near Homer Street and West Pender Street on April 3 at 7:50 pm, police said. At the time, they did not reveal how the 46-year-old was injured. They only said that the victim did not know the alleged shooter, that it was not believed to be gang-related, and that it wasn’t connected to any other incidents in recent weeks.

“The shooting suspect fled as police were responding, but was later identified by VPD investigators and was taken into custody on April 12,” police revealed on Tuesday morning.

Justin Delaney Littlewolfe, 32, has been charged with one count of discharging a firearm and one count of aggravated assault. He remains in custody.