Woman fatally stabbed in Lower Lonsdale apartment

First responders could not save a woman’s life in North Vancouver today after she died following a report of a disturbance in an apartment in Lower Lonsdale.

On Tuesday, December 13, Media Relations Officer Constable Mansoor Sahak with the North Vancouver RCMP shared that police were on-scene following a stabbing inside an apartment.

RCMP got a report of a disturbance inside an apartment complex in the 200 block of West 3rd Street at 11:05 am.

Officers arrived and found a woman suffering from injuries that “appeared to be the result of a stabbing.”

“Police and BC Ambulance Service immediately began lifesaving measures, but the woman was later pronounced deceased on scene,” said the RCMP.

Police located and arrested a suspect, who’s been brought to the North Vancouver RCMP Cells.

Both parties are known to each other and it’s an isolated incident, with police not anticipating any ongoing risk to the public.

Now, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation and will continue to work with North Vancouver RCMP.

Further updates are expected from the If you have information about the investigation, you can reach IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at [email protected]