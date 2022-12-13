A McLaren and gold bars were seized from South Surrey, White Rock drug raids

Raids that were the result of years of investigating organized crime in the Lower Mainland paid off for the RCMP.

According to a release from the RCMP, on November 30, 2022, officers executed two search warrants in Surrey and White Rock.

They found a “large, commercial scale illegal cannabis operation” hidden in a rental home blocks away from an elementary school.

Investigators seized suspected proceeds of crime, including more than $200,000 in cash, gold bars, cryptocurrency, luxury cars like a McLaren and a custom hot rod, motorcycles, and other goods. They also took “offence-related property,” like cannabis-related items and business materials.

In total, three suspects were arrested for money laundering and drug offences.

The investigation began in early 2019 when the BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Financial Integrity (FI) unit started looking into an online cannabis business allegedly distributing drugs via mail.

They found that “approximately $14 million in alleged proceeds of crime was also found laundered through various companies and their bank accounts.”

Police followed the money and saw it was linked to real estate, luxury goods, and high-end vehicle purchases.

Inspector David Gray with the unit said in a release that the “successful suppression of this criminal organization’s activities demonstrates the BC RCMP Financial Integrity program’s effectiveness in combatting money laundering offences, that can be extremely challenging to investigate due to their high degree of complexity.”