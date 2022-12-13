Charges laid in Port Coquitlam car dealership armed robbery

RCMP say charges have been laid against two suspects in connection with an armed robbery and shootout with police at a Port Coquitlam car dealership last month.

Kwabena Bosiako or Port Coquitlam and Omar Demetris of New Westminster have both been charged with one count of robbery. Two suspects from the armed robbery are still at large.

“Our Coquitlam Major Crime Unit continues to search for additional evidence to determine the complete circumstances of the robbery and shots fired on November 22, 2022,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a release. “We are asking the individuals involved in this incident to turn themselves in immediately, as our officers continue to follow up on all investigational avenues.”

Jeff Kornatowsky dealer principal at Journey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram said four armed assailants stormed the dealership and “physically battered staff and robbed them of personal belongings” before stealing a car from the lot for a getaway vehicle.

Police and the suspects exchanged gunfire as they fled the dealership near Dominion Avenue and Lougheed Highway. The suspects kept driving for about 15 minutes before crashing the stolen car near the Coquitlam Ikea.

One suspect was arrested at the crash site, but another fled on foot and carjacked a second vehicle. He was later arrested in Surrey.

The armed robbery, shootout, and carjacking led to major road closures in the area, and drivers trapped in gridlock captured footage of the police response.