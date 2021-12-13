Hope at Home stars from St. Paul's Hospital share Lights of Hope magic

The annual Lights of Hope display by St. Paul’s Hospital is shining brightly on Burrard Street this holiday season. And now there’s a way for you to bring the magic home with you while supporting a great cause.

St. Paul’s Foundation is selling Hope at Home star lanterns as part of their yearly holiday fundraising campaign. Online sales of the limited-edition lanterns will end on December 22 at 4 pm. They are also available for purchase at Marquis Wine Cellars in Davie Village.

“Like the stars on our lighting display at St. Paul’s Hospital and our long-term care homes, Hope at Home star lanterns symbolize our collective well wishes and support for all the patients, residents, and families across Providence,” said St. Paul’s Foundation in a release. “Hope at Home stars have given our community the opportunity to show their support for our health care heroes and the great work they are doing every day to keep our communities safe.”

Now in its 24th year, Lights of Hope raises funds for equipment, life-saving research, community programs, and other essential services at St. Paul’s as well as other Providence Health Care hospitals and long-term care homes in BC.

According to St. Paul’s Foundation, donations to the campaign have totalled over $43.5 million throughout its history, with hundreds of thousands of patients and residents impacted by donors’ generosity.

Hope at Home lanterns were inspired by the nightly cheer for frontline healthcare workers that began during the first wave of the pandemic. The 2021 limited edition star is a beautiful blue though St. Paul’s Foundation shared that they also had a few quantities of last year’s red version available.

Purchase your Hope at Home star lanterns before the sale ends on December 22. Then visit the massive Lights of Hope display in front of St. Paul’s Hospital until January 7, 2022.



While you’re there, take a holiday photo with family and friends at the new Selfie Station, then scan the QR code at The Living Light to donate.

The three-foot star is an interactive art piece that shines brightly with every donation and fades when it goes too long without support.