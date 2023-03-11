What's the craic? 10 St. Patrick's Day and Celtic events happening in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Grab your finest greenery and hit the town for some fun!

Here is a handy checklist of 10 St. Patrick’s Day and Celtic events to check out around Vancouver this month. Celticfest Vancouver, BC Beer & Beverage Festival, and more.

What: Western Canada’s largest annual Celtic celebration takes place on March 17 and 18 and features live performances on two stages, a curated marketplace, a family zone, a photo booth, food trucks, a beer tent, and more.

Celtic entertainment lined up for the free two-day event includes Jas Minh, the Irish Dancing Drag Queen, Eire Born Irish Dancers, The Whiskeydicks, Fight Outside featuring Brian O’Brien and Paul Caldwell, Lavengro, a pop-indie band from Derry, Ireland, and rising singer-songwriter Shane Beirne from Carrick on Shannon in Roscommon, Ireland.

When: March 17 to 18, 2023

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 to 9 pm (Saturday)

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free

What: Sea to Sky Gondola’s Brews with Views returns this St. Patrick’s Day with a special mountaintop event. Guests will sip, savour and sample beers from local breweries, as well as tasty Irish-inspired food. There will also be live music served up by The Whiskydicks.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: 2:30 to 5 pm

Where: Summit Lodge at Sea to Sky Gondola – 36800 Highway 99, Squamish

Cost: $45, purchase online

What: Vancouver-based Irish Canadian folk-rock band Paddy Waggin’ and special guest Greg Kelly celebrate St. Patrick’s day with an evening concert at LanaLou’s. Irish cuisine and drink specials will also be featured on the menu.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: Doors 8 m, show 9 pm

Where: LanaLou’s – 362 Powell Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

What: Headlining the first BC Beer & Beverage Festival are a pair of acclaimed Vancouver-based bands. Juno nominees Five Alarm Funk are an eight-piece band known for their catchy rhythms, horns, and gang-chant vocals.

World-renowned fusion group Delhi 2 Dublin is also bringing “Subcontinental Pop” to the party. The group has performed in front of tens of thousands on concert stages throughout the world, from Glastonbury to Burning Man.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: 4 to 5 pm (VIP Tasting Hour), 5 to 8 pm (General Tastings)

Where: TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: $29.99 to $59.99 in advance, purchase online

What: Ireland – Canada Chamber of Commerce Vancouver, a not-for-profit that represents, supports, and encourages the city’s Irish business community, hosts a St. Patrick’s Day business breakfast at Terminal City Club. The in-person reception and breakfast features special guest Simon Harris TD, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, and Minister for Justice.

When: March 16, 2023

Time: 7 to 9:30 am

Where: Terminal City Club – 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $65-$90. Register online

What: One of the city’s most unique date experiences is back in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Nights at the Aquarium, the exclusive dining experience at the Vancouver Aquarium, is happening on Friday, March 17. Enjoy a three-course meal paired with beer sponsored by Stanley Park Brewing. And yes, solo diners are welcome to join the fun.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: From $150 per person ($120 for members), purchase online

What: Freehouse Collective is throwing a massive St. Paddy’s Weekend Party at six of its popular Vancouver locations from Friday, March 17, to Sunday, March 19.

Guests will enjoy a delicious menu of special food and drinks at all locations throughout the month. And until March 19, you can enter to win an amazing trip for two to Dublin, Ireland.

When: March 17 to 19, 2023

Where: Brass Fish, Butcher & Bullock, Cinema, Sing Sing, The Lamplighter, and Three Brits

Tickets: Free, RSVP online

What: The Blarney Stone is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of their iconic St. Patrick’s Day Festival. This indoor and outdoor festival features Celtic Dancers, live music, a DJ, a piper, and more. There is also a tasty brunch buffet starting at 9 am.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: 9 am to late

Where: The Blarney Stone – 216 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: $27 for entry before 11 am for brunch buffet, $38 for entry before 2 pm. Minors are allowed before 5 pm with their legal guardian. If online tickets sell out after 2 pm, tickets will be sold at the door while supplies last. Purchase online.

What: Vancouver’s Jika Jika is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day shindig at Hollywood Theatre. Get ready to dance the night away with Ireland’s undisputed Queen of Techno, Cailín along with Marcus O’Laoire. Local star Mossy will be opening up and getting the crowd ready to party.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: 10 pm to 2 am

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Cost: $39.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Clare Voyeur presents a Paddy’s Day kickoff as part of 2023 Celtic Fest’s programming. Guests of the annual variety show will enjoy burlesque, comedy, live music, games and more while learning about the spirit and lore of the Emerald Isle.

When: March 16, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $48, purchase online