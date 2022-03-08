10 St. Patrick's Day and Celtic events to check out in Vancouver
Grab your finest greenery and hit the town for some fun!
Here is a handy checklist of 10 St. Patrick’s Day and Celtic events to check out around Vancouver this month. Celticfest Vancouver, Irish Cooking Class, and more.
CelticFest Vancouver
What: The 17th annual CelticFest Vancouver is happening from March 16 to 20 and includes a free all-ages outdoor public festival in Robson Plaza and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery during the weekend.
Western Canada’s largest annual Celtic celebration takes place on March 19 and 20 and features live music performances, Irish and Scottish dancing, a pop-up marketplace, Irish Wolfhounds, a family zone, sports demonstrations, food trucks, a beer tent, and more.
When: March 19 to 20, 2022
Time: 12 to 9 pm (Saturday), 12 to 6 pm (Sunday)
Where: Robson Plaza and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery
Cost: Free
Leprechaun Toonie Skate
What: Enjoy a St. Patrick’s skate at Bill Copeland Sports Centre for just a toonie.
When: March 11, 2022
Time: 6 to 7:15 pm, 7:45 to 9 pm
Where: Bill Copeland Sports Centre – 3676 Kensington Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: $2, free for children three years and under. Skates included.
St Paddy’s Day with Paddy Waggin’
What: Vancouver-based Irish Canadian folk-rock band Paddy Waggin’ and special guest Stephen Fox celebrate St. Patrick’s day with an evening concert at LanaLou’s. Irish cuisine and drink specials will also be featured on the menu.
When: March 17, 2022
Time: Doors 8 m, show 9 pm
Where: LanaLou’s – 362 Powell Street, Vancouver
Cost: $10 plus fees, purchase online
St. Patricks Day Irish Cooking Class
What: Quay Experiences offers chef-led, market-driven hands-on and demonstration cooking classes at Lonsdale Quay Market as well as by private booking. Participants in the St. Patricks Day Irish Cooking Class will discover and make a selection of classic Irish cuisine.
When: March 17, 2022
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Market Kitchen, Lonsdale Quay Market – 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Cost: $120 plus fees, register online
On A Celtic Morning With Pure Harp
What: The ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge presents a St. Patrick’s morning performance by virtuoso pedal harpists and vocalists Lani Krantz and Janelle Nadeau. Guests will enjoy instrumentals, songs, poems, and behind-the-scenes stories from life as a harpist.
When: March 17, 2022
Time: 10:30 am
Where: The ACT Arts Centre – 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge
Cost: $26 plus fees, purchase online
Dani Larkin and Odhran Murphy in concert
What: Irish alt-folk artist Dani Larkin and indie-pop singer-songwriter Oldhran Murphy team up with The Rogue Folk Club for a concert at Red Gate Revue Stage. Larkin was nominated for Best Album at the Northern Ireland Music Prize, and “Best Emerging Artist” at RTE Folk Awards, and Murphy was the winner of a Dermot Kennedy Instagram competition.
When: March 18, 2022
Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm
Where: Red Gate Revue Theatre – 1601 Johnston Steet, Granville Island, Vancouver
Cost: $25, purchase online
ICCCVan St Patrick’s Day Breakfast at Terminal City Club
What: Ireland – Canada Chamber of Commerce Vancouver, a not-for-profit that represents, supports, and encourages the city’s Irish business community, hosts a St. Patrick’s Day breakfast at Terminal City Club. The in-person reception and breakfast features a number of special guests, including Michael McGrath, minister for public expenditure and reform, Dublin born; Peter Fry, Vancouver City Councilor and business owner; and the O’Brien School of Irish Dance.
When: March 17, 2022
Time: 7 to 9:30 am
Where: Terminal City Club – 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: $55 members, $70 non-members, $80 membership and breakfast package. Register online
The Blarney Stone’s St Patrick’s Day Festival
What: The Blarney Stone is kicking off their St. Patrick’s Day Festival at 9 am and it goes until 3 am. This indoor and outdoor festival features Celtic Dancers, live music, a DJ, outdoor entertainment, and more
When: March 17, 2022
Time: 9 am to 3 am
Where: The Blarney Stone – 216 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Cost: $25 for entry before 2 pm. Minors are allowed before 5 pm with their legal guardian. If online tickets sell out after 2 pm, tickets will be sold at the door while supplies last. Purchase online.
Comedy night at Donnellan’s Irish Pub
What: Irish comedian Amy Walsh hosts comedy night at Donnellan’s Irish Pub during Celticfest 2022. Walsh’s extensive resume includes Vodafone’s Comedy Carnival, being a finalist in Comedy Virgin’s New Act Competition 2021, being awarded third place in Bray Comedy Festival’s New Act Competition 2020, and more. The show will also feature Vancouver stand-up talent.
When: March 16, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Donnellan’s Irish Pub – 1082 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: $10 at the door
The Celtic Tenors with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra
What: The Celtic Tenors, made up of Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson, and Daryl Simpson, perform an evening of Celtic classics, a capellas, and popular hit songs in concert with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.
When: March 25 and 26, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Cost: Starting at $29.52, purchase online