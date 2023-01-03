FoodFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & DealsCanada

St. Louis Bar & Grill is offering all-you-can-eat wings this month

Jan 3 2023, 9:29 pm
@stlouiswings/Instagram

January can be a tough month to get through – the holidays are over, the weather is bleak, and bank accounts are a little emptier after all the recent revelry, too.

To help us all get through the slog that is the first month of the year, St. Louis Bar & Grill is offering its highly-anticipated All-You-Can-Meat Boneless Wings event, starting on January 10.

The Canadian chain is known for its wings, ribs, and other BBQ-style eats, and operates locations in Ontario, Alberta, BC, and The Maritimes.

Head to any of St. Louis’ locations across the country and enjoy as much of its boneless wings as you can handle for only $20.99, as well as 23-ounce Devil’s Pints of Budweiser, Bud Light, or Keith’s for only $6.99.

St. Louis’ wings come in several different fan-favourite flavour varieties, including Hot & Honey, Buffalo Ranch, General Tao’s, and Smoked BBQ Heat.

The event will run until February 9, giving you a full month to get your fill of its signature wings.

The chain recently opened its very first location in BC at 815 Village Drive Units 190 & 195 in Port Coquitlam.

