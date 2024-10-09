You can get paid $15,000 to travel and eat your way around the world

Have you ever dreamed of travelling around the world and eating the best that each destination has to offer? Well, you’re in luck.

Hotel brand Ramada by Wyndham is hiring a Chief Eats Officer (“CEO”) to embark on a worldwide adventure. If that wasn’t enough to convince you, you’ll also get paid $15,000 for doing it.

Ramada shared that this adventure will last up to three weeks and have the CEO exploring the most delicious local cuisines and experiences. The content captured during your voyage will be showcased on the brand’s website and social media channels and shared with a worldwide audience.

In exchange, you’ll get a $10,000 travel stipend to cover airfare and travel expenses and $5,000 cash. You’ll also get paid accommodations and upgrade to Wyndham’s exclusive Diamond rewards status on top of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Every stay at Ramada allows guests to truly experience the essence of each destination. As our CEO travels to some of the world’s most remarkable cities, they’ll immerse themselves in the local culture, engage with the community and share their journey with travel enthusiasts across the globe,” said Stephanie Kendrick, brand leader of Ramada by Wyndham.

So, where will you be heading? Ramada will be taking care of the itinerary but said the CEO will visit up to seven countries during this three-week trip. Potential stops include Seoul, Belfast, Dubai, Panama City, Santa Barbara, and Honolulu.

To apply, candidates need to post a public TikTok explaining why they are the ideal candidate for the job. They must tag and follow @RamadabyWyndham and use the hashtag #RamadaCEO. Alternatively, applicants can email their video submission to [email protected].

All submissions must be between one and three minutes in length and include the applicant’s country of residence. Full terms and conditions for the contest can be found on Ramada’s website.

Winners will be selected on or around the week of December 16, 2024.

Will you be applying to be Chief Eats Officer? Let us know in the comments.