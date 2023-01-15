News

Squirrel behind power outage that affected 9,000 North Vancouver customers

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jan 15 2023, 7:18 pm
Squirrel behind power outage that affected 9,000 North Vancouver customers
Shutterstock/Brennan Garcia

A squirrel is the cause of a power outage Saturday, which knocked out power for more than 9,000 BC Hydro customers in North Vancouver.

When the power went out around 10:50 am, BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino said crews went to investigate the issue.

According to Aquino, crews then found a squirrel that managed to enter the substation and took out several circuits, which caused the power outage.

“Once our crew was able to help the squirrel exit the facility, we were able to restore power back to the customers,” Aquino said.

The power was restored just before 12:15 pm.

Aquino added it’s hard to say how often animals are the cause of power outages but it does happen.

“We do see some power outages… as a result of animals coming in contact with their infrastructure and electrical equipment,” he said.

However, the leading cause for power outages is adverse weather and trees.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.